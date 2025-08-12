Charlotte Flair Explains How It Feels Weird To Talk About the Gorilla Position Now

– During a recent interview with Lauren Kelly on Houston Life, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair discussed the new Netflix docuseries, WWE: Unreal, and how it shows what happens in the Gorilla Position, when it was a taboo subject before. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Charlotte Flair on WWE: Unreal showing what happens in the Gorilla Position: “For WWE Unreal, it really gives a look behind the scenes in terms of what happens in the writing room, gorilla, the personalities of all the different talent. It kind of strips away the entrances, the glitz, the glam, and you really see the nitty gritty of what it takes to do this 52 weeks a year, and the emotions, the intensity, all of it, all of the above.”

On the Gorilla Position being a taboo subject before: “It feels weird to even say that, even in an interview, because I’m like, it was so taboo before to be like, gorilla? Like, huh?”

Charlotte Flair is riding high at the moment. At WWE SummerSlam 2025, she and Alexa Bliss won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, beating Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. Later on SmackDown, she beat former WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green in a singles bout.