Charlotte Flair On Why She Wanted To Be In WarGames Match At WWE Survivor Series

Charlotte Flair was on the winning team in the Women’s WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series, and she explained after the show why she wanted to be in the match. Flair teamed with Bianca Belair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch to beat Damage CTRL at the PPV inside the cage. She spoke after the show at the press conference and talked about being in the match and more. Highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

Cody Rhodes wasn’t the first second-generation War Games participant to make their match debut. Charlotte Flair also wrestled in her first WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday, teaming up with Bianca Belair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch to defeat Damage CNTRL, a team comprised of Bayley, WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY, Asuka, and a returning Kairi Sane. At the press conference, Charlotte said she wanted to be in the match for a variety of reasons.

On why she wanted to be in the match: “For me, it was more the history with WarGames with my dad [Ric Flair] and Dusty [Rhodes] and wanting to be a part of that and continuing the tradition and being with Bianca and Shotzi and having this moment with Becky, for me it was more making amends. We kind of left in a bad spot and then coming together tonight and hug and then we move forward with everything it was awesome.”

On her big moonsault spot: “I had to get my moonsault in. I was like, ‘I have to go off the cage!'”