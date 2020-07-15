wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair Will Join Cameo This Week
July 15, 2020 | Posted by
Several wrestling stars have started to join Cameo, including WWE superstars like Alexa Bliss and Roman Reigns. In response to a fan on Twitter, Charlotte Flair revealed that she too will join the video platform service later this week.
I am this week!!!
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 15, 2020
