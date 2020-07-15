wrestling / News

Charlotte Flair Will Join Cameo This Week

July 15, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Charlotte Flair WWE Raw 6-8-20

Several wrestling stars have started to join Cameo, including WWE superstars like Alexa Bliss and Roman Reigns. In response to a fan on Twitter, Charlotte Flair revealed that she too will join the video platform service later this week.

