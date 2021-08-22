wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair Wins RAW Women’s Title At WWE Summerslam (Pics, Video)
Charlotte Flair is now a six-time RAW Women’s Champion after winning the belt at WWE Summerslam tonight in Las Vegas. She made Nikki ASH tap out with the figure eight in the match, which also included Rhea Ripley.
Flair is now a 12-time women’s champion in WWE overall, including six RAW, five Smackdown and 1 Divas title. She was also the NXT Women’s Champion two times, but WWE doesn’t seem to count those title reigns for her overall record.
Nikki’s reign ends at 34 days after winning the title on the July 19 episode of RAW. You can follow along with our live coverage of Summerslam here.
Think she's ready?#SummerSlam @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/sULZlgXgoD
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 22, 2021
Is it #NikkiASH's night?@NikkiCrossWWE puts her #WWERaw #WomensTitle on the line RIGHT NOW LIVE at #SummerSlam!
🦚 https://t.co/O4Pyhh5k3P
🌎 https://t.co/aEwGYUp0uE pic.twitter.com/HOsjsKcJUZ
— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021
Bow down.#SummerSlam @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/PX6eJXXUuZ
— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021
#WWERaw #WomensTitle. ON THE LINE. RIGHT NOW.
Get 👀 on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else!
🦚 https://t.co/qJK55ui4GD
🌎 https://t.co/8tDzRburwc pic.twitter.com/6XNk5sBWrS
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 22, 2021
It's the size of the FIGHT in the hero.#SummerSlam #NikkiASH @NikkiCrossWWE pic.twitter.com/7CmbPa0NCN
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 22, 2021
Admire the bridge.#SummerSlam @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/xpLPElFAt7
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 22, 2021
TRIPLE STACKED IMPACT.#SummerSlam @NikkiCrossWWE @RheaRipley_WWE @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/Ge2fGYuO57
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 22, 2021
ANOTHER. LEVEL.#SummerSlam @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/KOGhVJK14R
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 22, 2021
#NikkiASH's #WWERaw #WomensTitle is in SERIOUS jeopardy.#SummerSlam @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/MCOtrQNzmY
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 22, 2021
WOOOOO! @MsCharlotteWWE has done it again. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/xaK9EytcIp
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 22, 2021
QUEEN'S DOZEN.@MsCharlotteWWE is your NEW #WWERaw #WomensChampion! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/0PeTpuYWyg
— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021
