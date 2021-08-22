Charlotte Flair Wins RAW Women’s Title At WWE Summerslam (Pics, Video)

Charlotte Flair is now a six-time RAW Women’s Champion after winning the belt at WWE Summerslam tonight in Las Vegas. She made Nikki ASH tap out with the figure eight in the match, which also included Rhea Ripley.

Flair is now a 12-time women’s champion in WWE overall, including six RAW, five Smackdown and 1 Divas title. She was also the NXT Women’s Champion two times, but WWE doesn’t seem to count those title reigns for her overall record.

Nikki’s reign ends at 34 days after winning the title on the July 19 episode of RAW. You can follow along with our live coverage of Summerslam here.