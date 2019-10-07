Charlotte Flair Wins Smackdown Women’s Championship at WWE Hell in a Cell (Pics, Video)

– Charlotte Flair is your new Smackdown Women’s Championship following WWE Hell in a Cell. Flair beat Bayley with the Figure Eight to capture the championship. You can see pics and video from the match below.

Bayley’s run ends at 140 days, having won the title from Flair at Money in the Bank. This marks Flair’s fifth run with the championship and her tenth main roster singles championship (in addition to an NXT Women’s Championship run). You can see our full live coverage here.