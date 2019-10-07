wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair Wins Smackdown Women’s Championship at WWE Hell in a Cell (Pics, Video)
– Charlotte Flair is your new Smackdown Women’s Championship following WWE Hell in a Cell. Flair beat Bayley with the Figure Eight to capture the championship. You can see pics and video from the match below.
Bayley’s run ends at 140 days, having won the title from Flair at Money in the Bank. This marks Flair’s fifth run with the championship and her tenth main roster singles championship (in addition to an NXT Women’s Championship run). You can see our full live coverage here.
ROYALTY has arrived on @WWENetwork.
Will #TheQueen @MsCharlotteWWE become a 10-TIME #WomensChampion RIGHT NOW at #HIAC?! pic.twitter.com/Cs6ua3JpEr
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 7, 2019
#SmackDown is HER show right now.
Can @itsBayleyWWE keep her SmackDown #WomensTitle heading into the #WWEDraft? #HIAC pic.twitter.com/GTF5JqugG2
— WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2019
Does @itsBayleyWWE have the home-field advantage in this one? #HIAC #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/Mr4bGzqXwm
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 7, 2019
In case you haven't heard, @itsBayleyWWE's got a MEAN STREAK. #HIAC #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/ueKEfWkHrl
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 7, 2019
Knees up, if ya hate Moonsaults.#HIAC #WomensTitle @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/pFzm5qQZG3
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 7, 2019
10 TIME 10 TIME 10 TIME 10 TIME 10 TIME 10 TIME 10 TIME 10 TIME 10 TIME 10 TIME@MsCharlotteWWE is your NEW #SmackDown #WomensChampion! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/M0AB0QuUNI
— WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2019
