Charlotte Flair Wins 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble Match (Pics, Video)
– We have a winner for the 2020 women’s Royal Rumble match. Former 10-time women’s champion, Charlotte Flair, was the last woman standing and won the match. You can check out some photos and clips from the match posted on Twitter below. Flair was the No. 17 entrant in tonight’s match.
Other notable returns for tonight’s match included Naomi, Tamina Snuka, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, Kelly Kelly, and Santino Marella (as “Santina” Marellla). Debuts for the Rumble included Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, Mercedes Martinez, Chelsea Green, Shotzi Blackheart, and Dakota Kai.
The final four women in tonight’s match were Flair, Phoenix, Natalya, and Baszler. Flair and Baszler were the last two, and Flair was able to use a body scissors on Baszler to get her over the top rope and secure the victory. After the match, Charlotte Flair wouldn’t reveal who she is picking for her WrestleMania opponent, but she said she proved this is her division.
This is the first Rumble win in Charlotte Flair’s career. Asuka won the first women’s Rumble match in 2018. Becky Lynch won the second won last year in 2019. You can check out 411’s live and ongoing coverage and results for the 2020 Royal Rumble event RIGHT HERE.
HERE COMES THE QUEEN.@MsCharlotteWWE enters the #WomensRumble at #17! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/mGHmjvdKcE
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
💎💎💎💎💎#RoyalRumble #WomensRumble @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/fzu1mtB8Iq
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 27, 2020
NEXT STOP: @WrestleMania.
Congratulations, @MsCharlotteWWE!!! #RoyalRumble #WomensRumble pic.twitter.com/v0LIJQSvjH
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
THE QUEEN. HAS. DONE IT.@MsCharlotteWWE is your 2020 #WomensRumble WINNER! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/lTd6V7byFR
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
