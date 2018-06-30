Charlotte Flair Thinks Women Main Eventing WrestleMania Will Only Take the Right Storyline

– Bleacher Report recently interviewed WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair, who discussed the ESPN Body Issue and women potentially main eventing WrestleMania. Below are some highlights.

Charlotte Flair on making it into the Body Issue: “It was a bucket list dream of mine. I’ve always been a big fan of the Body Issue. Growing up as an athlete and having a very athletic body, I was always able to relate to them and look up to the athletes who posed for it. The message is: strong is sexy. And we all come in different shapes and sizes.”

Charlotte Flair on becoming the social media ambassador for the ESPN Special Olympics Unified Sports Challenge: “I’m honored to have the opportunity to see these athletes who are performing at the highest level and taking a chance, just to support them. We have so much support as WWE Superstars. Now I get the chance to cheer them on.”

Charlotte on wanting to one day be as captivating as her father: “My dad was just so charismatic and witty. One day, I hope people say that I was just as good as my dad on the mic in my own way. I will never be saying ‘Space Mountain’ or ‘limousine riding,’ but I hope people say I can control an audience, that I was as captivating as him.”

Charlotte on wanting to main event WrestleMania: “I want to main-event WrestleMania. For the women to main-event, all I think it’s going to take is the right storyline.”