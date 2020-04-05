WWE News: Charlotte Flair Says WrestleMania 36 Match Means ‘Everything’ to Her, Edge Workout From WWE 24 Special

– Charlotte Flair posted to Twitter to promote her NXT Women’s Championship match with Rhea Ripley set to take place tonight on night two of WrestleMania 36. You can see the post below, in which Flair talks about her memories of seeing her father work his retirement match at WrestleMania 24 and then her own arrival in NXT and how she’s grown since then. Flair said, “It’s not just another accolade—it means everything to me. I was the very first class out of the Performance Center and to see what it has grown into fills me with pride. From the bottom of my heart, thank you all (friends, family, colleagues) for being on this journey with me.”

– WWE has posted another clip from today’s WWE 24 special on Edge, with the Rated-R Superstar doing a workout. You can see the video below, featuring Young The Giant’s “My Body”: