wrestling / News

Charlotte Flair Says She Plans To Write A Book ‘One Day’

April 21, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Charlotte Flair WWE Raw 2-3-25 Image Credit: WWE

During a recent signing for Fanatics (via Fightful), Charlotte Flair was asked about the possibility of writing a book in the future, similar to her contemporaries Saraya and Becky Lynch.

She said: “There is too much tea. Too much tea. I will, one day. Maybe in the next, say, five years. Yeah, I will.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Charlotte Flair, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading