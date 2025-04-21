wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair Says She Plans To Write A Book ‘One Day’
April 21, 2025 | Posted by
During a recent signing for Fanatics (via Fightful), Charlotte Flair was asked about the possibility of writing a book in the future, similar to her contemporaries Saraya and Becky Lynch.
She said: “There is too much tea. Too much tea. I will, one day. Maybe in the next, say, five years. Yeah, I will.“
