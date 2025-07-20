– In a video that was shared on TikTok by Angeel Thirwall, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair spoke about the huge reaction she received during her tag team bout one week ago at WWE Evolution 2025. The fans in Atlanta at the State Farm Arena gave her a huge reaction while she was on the apron, teaming with Alexa Bliss in the Women’s Tag Team Title bout. Charlotte received a huge ovation when she was finally tagged in. Below are some highlights and the clip of Charlotte’s comments (via Fightful):

Charlotte Flair on being blown away by the reaction at WWE Evolution: “I was blown away. Literally, when they started chanting, ‘We want Charlotte, ’ I did a [looks around]…, ‘Y’all chanting for me?’ I was like, ‘Don’t tear up on the apron, you have to run a comeback.’ They made my night, they made my year. They made me feel heard and seen. It’s just been a hard year and my comeback didn’t come back the way I thought it would. Especially, all I thought about the whole time I was gone, was returning.”

On how much the reaction meant to her: “So to hear that ovation and feel the passion for me, meant everything to me. I just think people forget the Queen is human, and the Queen has good days, bad days, and under all that armor, glitter, shine, and sparkle, there’s still this little girl that can’t believe she made it. That still works hard, that still wants to achieve goals and dreams. It was just…I felt special. They really made me feel special that night as a performer.”

The match saw the Judgement Day’s Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez win to retain their titles. Charlotte Flair rebounded from her loss at WWE Evolution 2025 with a big win over Raquel Rodriguez last Friday on WWE SmackDown.