In an interview with Denise Salcedo (via Fightful), Charlotte Flair spoke about the future of the WWE women’s division, which she says needs more stories and more main events.

When asked about the status of an Evolution II PPV, she said: “I really don’t know. I hope it does. I hear all these rumors. I mean, it’s been a couple of years, so I think it would be a good time to [do it]. But I think, really, it’s just more about having more women’s storylines and more women’s main events. So, whether we have Evolution II or not, I think, overall, we need that regardless.”