– Charlotte Flair recently spoke to The Times Now about the number of her title reigns and more. Highlights are below.

On The Number Of Her Title Reigns: “Is it a cool statistic? 100% but it is not something I actively think about, It’s like will I get there? If I set my mind…then I will get there but when its all said and done that’s not what I want people to remember me for. They were for bigger picture moments!”

On Her Dad: “My dad is half the athlete I was! (Laughs), I’m gonna tell him I said that!”

On Taking In The Moment: “I feel I haven’t taken the time to appreciate or realise how far I’ve come and what I mean to the industry because I’m still like what’s next, what’s next, what’s next – nothing is good enough, I need this, I need that. Always wanted to evolve…But what I am grateful for is – the three days that I’ve been here (in India), like I really feel how much I mean to the audience and that’s what’s special. It’s like okay I’m constantly thinking what I need to do or what’s not good enough or if I read a bad tweet or something on Instagram but I’m like I feel the love here, like I feel how much I really mean to those kids whether it was Children’s Day and …Mumbai or the kids this morning in Bengaluru, like I am inspiring the younger generation and people look up to me and that’s what I take away from this journey is that I have gone to that point.”