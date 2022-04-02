Charlotte Flair On Her WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Run: ‘I Can’t Say This Has Been One Of My Favorites’

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Charlotte Flair, who will face Ronda Rousey on WrestleMania 38 Night One, opened up on her current WWE SmackDown Women’s title run and why it hasn’t been one of her favorites during her career. Here’s what she had to say (via Fightful):

Charlotte Flair on her current SmackDown Women’s title run: “I can’t say that this title reign has been one of my favorites because I haven’t had an opportunity, due to unfortunate events, to defend the title as many times as I would like, but in terms of, when I came back after WrestleMania 37 that I missed, and came back as The Opportunity, I feel it’s been the most confident my character has been since before…a good three and a half years.”

On some of the issues with her title reign: “Toni Storm, in the middle of our storyline, she left. There hasn’t really been anyone on SmackDown…I had the opportunity to face Naomi in a title match on SmackDown and I had been wanting to wrestle her for five years. I would have liked to be more of a fighting champion. My goal is for all that to be erased once I face Ronda on Saturday.”