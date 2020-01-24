Charlotte Flair on How Women WWE Superstars Have Higher Expectations When They Main Event

– Sportskeeda and Gary Cassidy recently spoke to WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair ahead of the BT Sports launch party event for WWE. Below is a recently released clip from the chat, where Charlotte Flair discusses Becky Lynch’s comments regarding if women have a bad showing in a WWE main event, they are criticized for being in that spot at all. Charlotte Flair stated the following:

“I feel the same way that she [Becky Lynch] does. But I think that’s with anything. Not that the expectations are higher, but they kind of are because it doesn’t happen as often. If we were main eventing every single pay-per-view, it’s not like talked about as much. I think what it boils down to is the number on the roster. There’s so many more male superstars than there are females. So, if there’s a bad main event, it’s talked about for weeks because you don’t — I think there’s just more that than anything. And too, like, even when we had the first Royal Rumble, I’m just going to use the Royal Rumble because the Royal Rumble’s coming up around the corner, it’s like, ‘Well, had that been bad, well, we can’t do it.’ It’s just the expectation.”