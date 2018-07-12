Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Charlotte is Heading to Costa Rica, The Undisputed Era Celebrates NXT Success, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

July 12, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Charlotte Flair WrestleMania 34 WWE

– Charlotte Flair is headed to Costa Rica later this month for the Kamen 2018 Festival (an international cosplay festival that brings together some of the best cosplayers in the world) on Saturday, July 21st, and Sunday, July 22nd at the National Stadium of Costa Rica.

– Following
last night’s NXT, the Undisputed Era celebrated their successful night, which included winning back the NXT Tag Team Titles…

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Sami Zayn (34)
* Brock Lesnar (41)
* Shane Helms (44)

article topics :

Charlotte, NXT, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading