WWE News: Charlotte is Heading to Costa Rica, The Undisputed Era Celebrates NXT Success, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays
– Charlotte Flair is headed to Costa Rica later this month for the Kamen 2018 Festival (an international cosplay festival that brings together some of the best cosplayers in the world) on Saturday, July 21st, and Sunday, July 22nd at the National Stadium of Costa Rica.
I am visiting Costa Rica and for the first time I’ll be able to meet all of you! Woooo! #PuraVida #KamenFestival
Who is everyone dressing up as?!?! pic.twitter.com/nrsealgf8i
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 9, 2018
Can’t wait to attend the Kamen Festival Costa Rica July 21/22!
PURA VIDA Wooo! pic.twitter.com/xFsofu1AGz
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 9, 2018
Following
last night’s NXT, the Undisputed Era celebrated their successful night, which included winning back the NXT Tag Team Titles…
Here are today's wrestling birthdays…
* Sami Zayn (34)
* Brock Lesnar (41)
* Shane Helms (44)