WWE News: Charlotte Lists Favorite Movies, Happy Corbin Becomes Snickers Captain, New Steiners Shirt
– WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte appeared on Barstool Rasslin’ and revealed her favorites movies. Peep the video below:
– Happy Corbin has announced he is an official SNICKERS captain:
Who’s feeling LUCKY!? 🎰
Your favorite HAPPY GUY is now the official captain of TEAM @SNICKERS heading into #WrestleMania weekend!
And I’m issuing an OPEN challenge to ANYONE that thinks they can take me on! 💪 #ad
— mayor of jackpot city (@BaronCorbinWWE) March 28, 2022
– WWE Shop now has a T-Shirt available for purchase in honor of The Steiner Brothers being inducted into the Hall of Fame.
The #SteinerBrothers first joined forces in 1989 and grew to become the face of tag team excellence as one of sports-entertainment’s most celebrated tag teams. Now they take their place in the #WWEHOF! Celebrate with a new tee at #WWEShop. #WWEhttps://t.co/iUgGllfcnc pic.twitter.com/z1ijWcVEKs
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) March 28, 2022
