WWE News: Charlotte Thinks #NaomiDeservesBetter, Roman Reigns Workout Video
– Charlotte Flair responded to the ongoing #NaomiDeservesBetter movement on social media, tweeting “YUP! #NaomiDeservesBetter”
The hashtag started up after Smackdown where Naomi lost to Lacey Evans in a quick match.
– Roman Reigns posted a new workout video to Instagram, noting that he is getting stronger and building muscle. He has been away from WWE since March due to concerns over COVID-19, as well as the birth of his twins.
“Shoulders week 1 #Y3T. Seated Side Laterals, Rep range 12-16. Definitely getting stronger and building muscle but not quite where I want to be. The grind continues as I follow this fitness Journey/Lifestyle. Hope this finds everyone well and in good health. Shout out to Coach @neil_yoda_hill1 , wishing u a speedy recovery my friend! Stay safe and God bless! 🤙🏽.”
