WWE News: Charlotte Praises Paige’s Work as Smackdown GM, Becky Lynch Confident After Latest Smackdown Win, Match Set For next Week’s 205 Live

June 27, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Charlotte Flair WrestleMania 34 WWE

– Charlotte posted the following on Twitter last night, praising Paige’s work as Smackdown GM…

– Becky Lynch posted the following on Twitter following her latest win on last night’s WWE Smackdown…

– Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali in a No DQ match was announced on last night’s WWE 205 live for next week’s show.

