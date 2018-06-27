wrestling / News
WWE News: Charlotte Praises Paige’s Work as Smackdown GM, Becky Lynch Confident After Latest Smackdown Win, Match Set For next Week’s 205 Live
– Charlotte posted the following on Twitter last night, praising Paige’s work as Smackdown GM…
.@RealPaigeWWE is doing an awesome job all-around as GM! 👏🏻 #SDLive ⭐️
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 27, 2018
– Becky Lynch posted the following on Twitter following her latest win on last night’s WWE Smackdown…
The train isn’t slowing…. #SDLive
— Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 27, 2018
– Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali in a No DQ match was announced on last night’s WWE 205 live for next week’s show.