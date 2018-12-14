Quantcast

 

Various News: Charlotte Praises Tyler Breeze, Breeze Teases a Match With Velveteen Dream, The Young Bucks to Honor The Rockers Tonight

December 14, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Charlotte Flair Becky Lynch WWE Evolution

– Following Tyler Breeze’s appearance on this week’s NXT, Charlotte posted the following words of praise for him…

– Breeze also posted the following, teasing a possible match with Velveteen Dream…

– The Young Bucks have announced that they will be honoring the Rockers at tonight’s ROH Final Battle PPV…

