Various News: Charlotte Praises Tyler Breeze, Breeze Teases a Match With Velveteen Dream, The Young Bucks to Honor The Rockers Tonight
– Following Tyler Breeze’s appearance on this week’s NXT, Charlotte posted the following words of praise for him…
.@MmmGorgeous reminding people that he’s one of the best in the company. #PrincePretty @WWENXT
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 13, 2018
– Breeze also posted the following, teasing a possible match with Velveteen Dream…
So @KingRicochet ✅ @VelveteenWWE ? @WWENXT
— Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) December 13, 2018
– The Young Bucks have announced that they will be honoring the Rockers at tonight’s ROH Final Battle PPV…
Wearing new gear tonight that is a tribute to one of our favorite tag teams of all time, The Rockers.
Also, we might be bringing back a couple of old things that we haven’t been able to do for a pretty long time.
— The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) December 14, 2018