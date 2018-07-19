Charlotte Reveals How Many Nude Moonsaults She Had To Do For The ESPN Body Issue

Charlotte recently spoke to Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo (transcript via wrestlinginc.com) at the Sports Humanitarian Awards, and revealed how many naked moonsaults she had to do for the ESPN Body shoot…

On Being Nervous For Her ESPN Body Issue Shoot: “Okay so I got a black eye at WrestleMania,” Flair said. “I was like, ‘of course I would get a black eye before the Body shoot. But I actually think it made it that much more raw and real and natural and it really goes to show that what we do as Superstars isn’t fake. Like I walk around with my battle scars all the time. I was really nervous at first but after an hour I was like, ‘I’m in the ESPN Body Issue as the first WWE Superstar. I’m gonna rock it.'”

On How Many Nude Moonsaults She Had To Do For The ESPN Body Issue: “Doing forty-five naked moonsaults was awkward. Which it’s like a backflip in the air. I’m like, ‘ah this is my worse nightmare.’ You know when you wake up and you have forgotten you like shoes or something for work, I forgot my ring gear.”