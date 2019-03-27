Charlotte and Ric Flair, Asuka & Becky Lynch React to Charlotte’s Smackdown Women’s Title Win

– Charlotte Flair’s Smackdown Women’s Championship win brought out reactions from the new champion herself, her father, Asuka and Becky Lynch. Charlotte posted to Twitter to thank Asuka for the match and praise her, while Asuka had a much more succinct reaction and Becky Lynch went for snark. Charlotte’s dad Ric also posted to congratulate her on her win, as you can see below.

The win gives Charlotte eight women’s championship reigns in WWE, the most of any woman. (Trish Stratus also had eight title reigns; one was for the Hardcore Championship, which was obviously not a women’s title). She is going on to meet Ronda Rousey and Lynch in a match for Rousey’s Raw Women’s Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

This one means a lot. #8. Thank you @WWEAsuka; The most talented woman I’ve ever shared the ring with. 🤡 👸🏼 pic.twitter.com/f8tnk8HmIo — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 27, 2019

over — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) March 27, 2019

There goes Charlotte with her empty, corporate ‘empowerment’ speak again. As long as you're the only one who's empowered though, eh Char? https://t.co/d78BkwknBx — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 27, 2019