Charlotte Flair Would Want a WrestleMania Match With Ronda Rousey to be the Main Event, Discusses Ric Flair’s Recent Medical Scar

– As previously reported, Charlotte Flair has recently in several interviews addressed a potential match with former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania. ESPN UK recently spoke to Charlotte, and she further addressed the prospect of a match with Rousey. Below are some highlights.

Charlotte on what she finds exciting about a match with Rousey: “It’s exciting to know that there could be a crossover. We see it with the men all the time and it’s such a big attraction. I want to be an attraction for the WWE as a female and I think having those women be a part of the company in some kind of storyline makes the women an attraction. Were we an attraction at WrestleMania 32? Yes, but Brock Lesnar, he’s an attraction. I want to be that and with Ronda Rousey or Cyborg. I think that would be exciting.”

Charlotte on wanting a match with Ronda Rousey to main event WrestleMania: “I hope that’s the main event of WrestleMania. That’s my dream. I hope we can make it happen. She really opened the doors for a lot of women. Having that opportunity would be huge. I don’t know what her goals are, but it’s just cool that she wants to be a part of our world.”

Charlotte on Rousey’s popularity being an influence in WWE: “I thank Ronda for opening the door for us. If Ronda had never been given that main event spot as a female and doing what she did with it, I don’t know if we would have ever been given that chance. Yeah, we were killing it at NXT, but I don’t know if the main roster audience and the business side would have thought the women could carry the main storyline and main event a pay-per-view and we did and I think that’s because they saw how popular Ronda was and if you give us a storyline, we can deliver and we did deliver, so I want to thank her.”

Charlotte discussing her father’s recent medical issues and health scare: “He’s good. He went home last week. I’d say a couple of positive things came out of it. I had to take two weeks off, which is the longest I’ve taken off since I’ve started. So I was able to slow down and realize it’s a marathon, not a sprint. Having that time with my dad was so great and it also made my dad realize that he’s 68. He has to slow down. They really did tell us that he wasn’t going to make it. That was so hard. They gave him a 20 percent chance and we said our goodbyes and then he made out of surgery and every day, he slowly got better.”