WWE News: Charlotte Takes A Shot At Lana’s Accent, Alternate Footage From Symphony of Destruction, Killian Dain Still Wants NXT Title
– As we previously reported, WWE released a video in which Rusev and Lana mocked the entrance of Charlotte Flair and Bobby Roode. Now in a post on Twitter, Charlotte responded with a shot at Lana’s Russian accent. She wrote:
Hey @MsCharlotteWWE, @REALBobbyRoode, what do you have to say about this? https://t.co/KILWTHDhkW
— WWE (@WWEIndia) March 9, 2018
It’s as authentic as her Russian accent. https://t.co/6dmAim75Rm
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 9, 2018
– WWE has released a video showing “alternate footage” of the Symphony of Destruction match between Braun Strowman and Elias on RAW.
– Killian Dain lost a #1 contenders match to Aleister Black on NXT, but said he doesn’t plan to give up in his quest for the NXT title. He wrote:
Tonight I failed. But failure does not mean the end.
George S Patton said "Success is measured by how high you bounce when you hit bottom."
Wait until you see how high I can spring back. https://t.co/irF5v4mXCK
— Killian Dain (@KillianDain) March 8, 2018