WWE News: Charlotte Takes A Shot At Lana’s Accent, Alternate Footage From Symphony of Destruction, Killian Dain Still Wants NXT Title

– As we previously reported, WWE released a video in which Rusev and Lana mocked the entrance of Charlotte Flair and Bobby Roode. Now in a post on Twitter, Charlotte responded with a shot at Lana’s Russian accent. She wrote:

It’s as authentic as her Russian accent. https://t.co/6dmAim75Rm — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 9, 2018

– WWE has released a video showing “alternate footage” of the Symphony of Destruction match between Braun Strowman and Elias on RAW.

– Killian Dain lost a #1 contenders match to Aleister Black on NXT, but said he doesn’t plan to give up in his quest for the NXT title. He wrote: