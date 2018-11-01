Charlotte Talks Her Feud With Becky Lynch & Not Wanting To Do Gimmick Matches All The Time

Charlotte was recently interviewed by Tony Schiavone (transcript via Dominic DeAngelo at WrestleZone) and spoke about the importance of the story in her rivalry with Becky Lynch and much more…

On what’s next for her on SmackDown: “Well I think for the first time the audience is going to see self-doubt for The Queen and it’s a perfect opportunity to rebuild and I’m looking at Survivor Series. If it’s RAW vs. SmackDown, I want to be leading SmackDown to a victory cause I don’t think SmackDown has beaten the RAW women’s roster in the last two years at Survivor Series.”

On who she’d like to face that isn’t on the NXT roster: “Easy. Bianca Blair, Shayna Baszler, and Kairi Sane. I want to face Shayna as a baby, Bianca Blair I think it would just be athlete vs. athlete (I don’t know maybe a heel against Bianca Blair) and definitely a bad guy against Kairi Sane.”

On what she hopes fans take from her feud with Becky Lynch: “It was more the emotion that I hope people really remember about that story because whether you are pulling for me or Becky it was a very relatable story.”

On the use of weapons and match stipulations like last woman standing: “No and that’s not something I would want to do all the time because it almost cheapens what we do. It’s easy to use a chair on somebody, it’s harder to tell an emotional story without things like that. I just know where the rivalry was going, that made the most sense, because it had been so physical, but no. I wouldn’t want a match like that all the time. Special occasions.”