Charlotte Flair Compares Wrestling With No Crowd To Doing A Movie Fight Scene, Wants To Be Remembered As One of the Best Ever

Charlotte Flair appeared on ESPN’s Get Up this morning following her NXT Women’s Title win over Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36 last night.

* Flair said that she looked at the fact that there were no fans at the show as an opportunity to show how talented she was, and that she didn’t need a live crowd to play off of. She said it was an opportunity to be authentic. She compared the situation to actors doing a fight scene in a movie, and that millions are watching at home even though nobody is in the crowd.

* She said WWE took a lot of precautions such as having a closed set, testing, and keeping the number of talent around at one time limited. She said she was proud of WWE for going through with the show.

* She put over Rob Gronkowski’s “contagious” energy and said she’s looking forward to seeing what he can do in WWE.

* She said that she hopes that in 15 years, people look back at her as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, not just in women’s wrestling. She said she took the torch from her dad, Ric Flair, and that he didn’t just pass it to her.