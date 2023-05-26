Charly Arnolt Says Her WWE Story With Zelina Vega Never Reached Its “Ultimate Payoff”

In a recent appearance with Jim Varsallone, Charly Arnolt (fka Charly Caruso) shared some background details about her own personal training and why she never finished her WWE story arc with Zelina Vega (via Wrestling Inc). She shared her appreciation for Vega as a colleague and stated that she would certainly be open to the idea of concluding the storyline with her should the opportunity ever arise. You can find a few highlights from Arnolt and listent to the full interview below.

On her own fighting training she’s experienced: “I trained in Muay Thai when I was in college. I wasn’t so curious about it, it was just a function of getting in really good shape.”

On her own story as a broadcaster for WWE: “As far as WWE went, yeah there was an ongoing storyline with Zelina Vega, myself, Angel Garza, and it was a segment that a lot of people always enjoyed.”

On why the storyline never fully concluded: “People always wanted more of that and it felt like we were always so close but we never got the payoff that would’ve made the storyline great. There’s a lot of storylines that get pushed 75% of the way. But then you don’t get that ultimate payoff that you’re looking for.”