WWE News: Charly Caruso Announces Community Texting Number, Top 10 Raw Moments
Charly Caruso is the latest celebrity to use a Community.com texting number. The WWE personality revealed her public text number of 917-540-5562, which is through the celebrity text service that allows fans to communicate with stars through text. Caruso posted:
“Text me!! 917-540-5562 Yep, I’ve decided to give out my number to better keep in touch with my fans, so here it is! 917-540-5562 feel free to hit me up about anything that’s on your mind or any questions you might have and I will personally get back to you! Super cool I’m able to do this, so let’s get this party started!! can’t wait to hear from you!”
– WWE posted this week’s top 10 Raw moments, which you can see below:
