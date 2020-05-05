WWE News: Charly Caruso Announces Community Texting Number, Top 10 Raw Moments

Charly Caruso is the latest celebrity to use a Community.com texting number. The WWE personality revealed her public text number of 917-540-5562, which is through the celebrity text service that allows fans to communicate with stars through text. Caruso posted:

“Text me!! 917-540-5562 Yep, I’ve decided to give out my number to better keep in touch with my fans, so here it is! 917-540-5562 feel free to hit me up about anything that’s on your mind or any questions you might have and I will personally get back to you! Super cool I’m able to do this, so let’s get this party started!! can’t wait to hear from you!”

TEXT ME! 917-540-5562 📲

can’t wait to hear from you! 😊 pic.twitter.com/I6OgWJRTe7 — Charly Caruso // Arnolt (@CharlyOnTV) May 5, 2020

