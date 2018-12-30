Charly Caruso Hosting ESPN’s First Take This Week

– WWE interviewer Charly Caruso is set to host ESPN’s First Take for two days this week. Caruso, who began working with ESPN in October, noted on Instagram that she will be hoesting the show on Monday and Wednesday:

“Exciting news! Christmas may be over, but I still have one gift left to give! (And also receive) Tomorrow, Dec 31, and on Jan 2, I’ll be hosting First Take on @espn!! 10am-noon each day What a huge opportunity this is and I hope you all can tune in (or at least DVR it) and check it out! What a way to close out 2018 and begin 2019. Extremely grateful.”