WWE News: Charly Caruso Praises Edge vs. Randy Orton Match, Stock Closes Up
June 15, 2020 | Posted by
– Charly Caruso loved the Edge vs. Randy Orton match from Backlash and took to social media to back its “Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” billing. Caruso, who caught some flack from fans for playing up the billing before the match, posted to Twitter and Instagram:
THANK YOU!! https://t.co/G4rSpictTL
— Charly Caruso // Arnolt (@CharlyOnTV) June 15, 2020
– WWE stock closed at $45.25 on Monday, up $0.78 (1.75%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.73% on the day.
