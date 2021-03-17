Charly Caruso Reportedly Pulled From WWE TV For Backstage Heat

Fightful Select reports that the reason Charly Caruso has not been on WWE TV lately is because she has heat backstage in the company. According to sources, she has repeatedly been late to conduct interviews meant for RAW. There were specific incidents with Randy Orton and Sheamus that led to WWE making the decision to remove her from television. Vince McMahon himself learned of what was happening and “took exception”.

The belief going around the locker room is that her WWE contract will expire soon, but that isn’t confirmed. There is no word on what her future in the WWE will be. In spite of heat in the company, the belief is that she’s “one injury or illness away” from being back on TV. The recent hiring of Kevin Patrick was done as a direct move to replace her.