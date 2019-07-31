wrestling / News
WWE News: Charly Caruso on Why She Was Off TV This Week, Synopsis for Next Week’s Miz & Mrs., Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O’Reilly Full Match
– Charly Caruso noted she was off WWE TV this week as she had the week off. She commented on the matter in response to a fan on Twitter, which you can see below. She also shared on Instagram that she is set to appear on First Take on ESPN on Friday from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm EST.
Charly Caruso announced on her Instagram account, “When you kick off the show with a compliment from @stephenasmith, you know it’s going to be a good day!! And, the newest great debate continued: Mahomes vs Rodgers as the better QB?! I’ll be back in the driver’s seat tomorrow and Friday, so tune into @firsttake on @espn 10-noon EST,” Caruso wrote about today’s First Take appearance.”
– Another new episode of the hit reality show, Miz & Mrs., debuts on the USA Network next Tuesday. Here’s an official synopsis for next week’s episode:
“Heel No More: Mike struggles with his new good guy image in the WWE; Maryse wants Mike to be a better listener.”
– WWE released a full NXT match video featuring Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O’Reilly from the June 13, 2018 edition of NXT TV. You can check out that full match video below.
