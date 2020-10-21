wrestling / News
WWE News: Charly Caruso On What Happened to Angel Garza Romantic Storyline, Stock Up
October 21, 2020 | Posted by
If you’re wondering what the ultimate conclusion was to Charly Caruso’s flirtation storyline with Angel Garza was — well, so does Caruso. The WWE personality posted to Twitter to answer a question from a user about the storyline, which saw Garza regularly flirting with Caruso to Zelina Vega’s on-screen annoyance.
Asked why it just suddenly stopped at one point, Caruso kept her answer short and sweet:
“It also randomly stopped.”
It also randomly stopped. https://t.co/ibcDmtTzJJ
— Charly Arnolt (@CharlyOnTV) October 21, 2020
– WWE’s stock ticked upward on Wednesday as it closed at $38.99, up $0.28 (0.72%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.35% on the day.
