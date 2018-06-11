Chase Owens Didn’t Mind Missing NJPW Dominion, Praises Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada

– Chase Owens spoke with Wrestling Inc. for a new interview discussing NJPW Dominion, a possible WWE jump and more. Highlights are below:

On Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Dominion: “I watched Kenny and Okada, I did watch the whole match. Probably tomorrow I’ll watch the rest of the Dominion show. I got to the hotel and I watched Kenny and Okada’s match and anytime they wrestle it’s amazing. Arguably the two best professional wrestlers going today and every time they step together it’s magic. I talked to Kenny, not a lot for about 15, 20 minutes of texts back and forth because he’s in Japan and the time difference you know all that good stuff.”

On whether it was tough for him to miss the Dominion show: “No, it is what it is I was over there for the three weeks before that for the Best Of The Super Juniors tour so It’s alright. I took a break not having to have to beat your body up every night so it’s alright.”

On big US names showing up in NJPW: “As 2017, 2018 has shown it’s really unpredictable about what’s going to happen next. I mean you mention the Dominion show and Rey Mysterio was there. You know who would have thought that? So, I’m going to sit back and see just like everybody else.”

On a possible jump to WWE: “I’m happy where I’m at right now. New Japan takes good care of us. I’m making the most money I’ve ever made in my career. I’m able to pay my car off, I’m able to get out of debt of stuff I had, doctor’s bills from stuff in early in my wrestling career getting injuries so I’m happy where I’m at right now.”

On his new T-Shirts: “My new t-shirts are actually going in the Hot Topics at the end of the month. So, they bought a test run and I don’t know what stores they’re going in next but I think there’s about 200 stores that they’re going into and we’ll see how those go and hopefully more will be ordered. Pro Wrestling Tees really helped me out on that one.”