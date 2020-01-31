Chase Owens Says Today Is The Last Day Of NJPW Contract

In a post on Twitter, Bullet Club member Chase Owens revealed that today is the last day of his NJPW contract.

He wrote: “Today is the final day of my njpw contract. Hope to see everyone tomorrow at the Coca Cola Roxy theatre in Atlanta Georgia!!”

It’s unknown if he plans to sign a new contract or is in negotiations to do so. He has been with NJPW since 2014 and in Bullet Club since 2015. He re-signed last January for a full-time deal.