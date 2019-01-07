Chase Owens Signs New Deal With NJPW

– Chase Owens has signed a new deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Owens announced the news on Twitter, as you can see below. Owens has been a member of the Bullet Club since 2015 and reaffirmed his association with the group at NJPW New Year Dash, helping Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Ishimori retain the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Titles.

Happy to announce I have signed contract with njpw. #packagedrivereveryone2019 — chase owens (@realchaseowens) January 7, 2019