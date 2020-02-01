wrestling / News
Chase Owens Signs New Multi-Year Contract With NJPW
February 1, 2020 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Bullet Club member Chase Owens revealed that yesterday was the last day of his old NJPW contract. That matter has been resolved as he announced today that he signed a new “multi-year contract” with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). You can check out his announcement tweet below.
Chase Owens tweeted,”Well it’s February 1st and I’m proud to say that today starts my new multi-year contract with NJPW. See everyone soon.” Owens had previously signed a full-time, one-year contract with ROH in February.
Well it’s February 1st and I’m proud to say that today starts my new multi year contract with NJPW. See everyone soon 😉
— chase owens (@realchaseowens) February 1, 2020
