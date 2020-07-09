wrestling / News
Chasyn Rance Clarifies When MLW’s Jared St. Laurent Last Worked With Him After Saieve Al Sabah Allegations
Following Saieve Al Sabah’s exit from MLW amid claims that COO Jared St. Laurent works with registered sex offender Chasyn Rance, Rance has clarified the matter a bit. As previously reported, Al Sabah asked for and received his release from MLW after alleging that St. Laurent is “tied to” Team Vision, Rance’s dojo. He also suggested that St. Laurent was either involved with or knows about the disappearance of former Team Vision student Samantha Fiddler, who disappeared in 2016.
Speaking with POST Wrestling, Rance backed up previous statements by St. St. Laurent that he hadn’t been associated with the dojo for quite some time, since he learned the extent of Rance’s sexual offenses.
Rance wrote via email:
“The last show MSL booked for BELIEVE was May 4, 2018. He started being too busy with MLW and distancing himself from I Believe Court’s request. I did for years try to distance my name and stop wrestling for a bit but that only made the internet calm down but made business slow down. When I wrestle on shows, business has gone up. It’s been an issue for the past 10 years. MSL did not book the June 1, 2018 card. I gave him my thoughts and he said good. He did not come to book anymore shows which was fine. I had a nice handle on things. He had quit previously at one point after my issues but came back when I brought business up and he didn’t have much going on. That was the NJPW/CEO deal 2 years ago. Last year with AEW/CEO, MSL was not booking. I didn’t quite get things pulled from me. I finally got an answer that it was best to lay low. I was in the area promoting and getting my 20 tickets to my students and assistants for that event.”
