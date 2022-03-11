Chavo Guererro On How AEW and WWE Compare in Producing Matches

Chavo Guerrero recently weighed in on AEW’s lean toward creative freedom, how that compares with WWE and more. Guerrero spoke with Wrestling Inc and you can see some highlights below:

On AEW’s creative freedom: “Absolutely, that’s one thing that was cool about AEW. They kind of just gave you a direction and then let you do what you want to do. So, we were definitely involved with everything with that, and talking with Andrade. I wouldn’t help him with his matches, because that was him. But definitely promos and backstage stuff, I would say, ‘hey, try this, don’t do that, let’s go this route.’ He was great to work with.”

On talent like Andrade being released by WWE: “WWE is just a different animal, man. Sometimes you hit, and sometimes you don’t. Sometimes Vince wants to put the machine behind you, and sometimes he doesn’t. Who knows? Even when we were there they would let go of these guys that I saw money in, and then keep guys that sometimes saw that it was more of a stretch. You’re kind of like, ‘What? That doesn’t really make sense, what is this?’”

On how WWE and AEW handle producing matches: “In WWE the producers, the agents, they really got involved in your matches. In AEW, they kind of let you do your own thing. So, it’s almost like we need a happy medium. In WWE they micromanage you at times, and in AEW they didn’t do enough, I felt. I felt they really need to help a lot of the young guys just put things in the right spots.

“These guys are such talented wrestlers and such talented athletes, but sometimes it’s a spot fest. You’ve seen it, it’s just doing spots, and spots, just to do a spot. You know, just because you can do a backflip doesn’t mean you should do a backflip. I think that they need help in that.”