Chavo Guerrero Appreciates Mercedes Mone’s Tributes To Eddie Guerrero

In an interview with WrestleBinge (via Wrestling Inc), Chavo Guerrero spoke about being a fan of Mercedes Mone and appreciating her tributes to his uncle Eddie. He previously cut a heel promo on Rey Mysterio for the same thing, but later said there was no heat.

He said: “The frog splash — we don’t own that. It was Art Barr who started doing the frog and looking like a frog [while doing the splash]. After he passed away, Eddie took that over. Others like Rob Van Dam started doing it as well. When Eddie passed away, I started doing it as a tribute to Eddie. So, hey, that’s awesome [to see Mercedes doing it]. I love it — that’s a tribute to Eddie. I don’t know Mercedes, but I’m super happy to see her kicking it and doing really well outside of WWE. What happens a lot of times is, people claim to love wrestling, but if things don’t work out in WWE, they go, ‘Ah, I’m gonna stop wrestling.’ I’d go, ‘How much did you really love it?’ She is actually out in Japan kicking butt, and you know they’re giving it to you over there [with the Strong Style], and she’s continued to do it. So, hats off to her.“