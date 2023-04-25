– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero appeared to take exception to Rey Mysterio using the name of late WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, Chavo’s uncle and former tag team partner, on WWE TV. However, now Chavo Guerrero is saying that his comments were just him playing the heel.

Earlier in the night, Chavo Guerrero wrote, “If @reymysterio is really mentioning the Guerrero name only in tribute ¬ to line his own pockets with cash, maybe he’ll donate some of that money to charity,or even better,how about to Eddie’s daughters.That will show myself &the fans that hes not prostituting the family name”

However, he then later wrote last night, “This is how a heel should tweet. Hook, line & sinker….I still got it.” You can check out his latest tweet below. Make of it what you will.