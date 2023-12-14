Chavo Guerrero On CM Punk’s WWE Return, Reaction From Talent & Fans

Chavo Guerrero is the latest to share his thoughts on CM Punk’s return to WWE. Punk of course made his return at Survivor Series and has now officially signed with the Raw brand, and Guerrero weighed in on the matter during an appearance on Haus of Wrestling’s Rumor & Innuendo podcast. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On WWE bringing Punk back: “WWE is very, very good at putting differences aside and making those dollars. And if you look at the response that Punk got coming back. I remember people saying, should he go back? Should he not go back? Everybody is gonna have an opinion on it. But when it comes down to the dollar signs, it was a pretty good decision. Whether it plays out? Whether it pans out? We’ll have to see in the future.”

On the reaction to Punk’s return: “When he first went to AEW, what a great acquisition it was for them. Did it last? No. Did it kind of flounder? Okay. Yeah, sure. But then him going to WWE is like, wow. And the reaction from Seth Rollins and all the guys in the ring. It was like, was that a work? Is that a shoot? What’s going on? They’re working all of us. It was awesome. So I was a big fan. Everyone was like, oh my god, I can’t believe he came back. So I definitely can see it, for sure. That’s been their MO forever. You got Hogan leaving the company and coming back. Macho never went back, but NWO leaving, and really, Vince was almost put out of business by WCW, almost, and then to see him triumph and come back and change his product and pivot and let you know that they’re even bigger than they’ve ever been. So, they’re very, very good at, as I said, putting the differences aside and just making money.”