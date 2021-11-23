Chavo Guerrero Comments on Fan Attacking Seth Rollins, Lance Storm & Mick Foley Reactions

– As previously noted, a fan managed to leave his seat and managed to blindside and tackle Seth Rollins to the ground last night during WWE Raw. The alleged attacker, Elisah Spencer, was later arrested and taken into custody by the NYPD. Following the incident making it on the air during the live Monday Night Raw TV broadcast on the USA Network, some former WWE Superstars commented on the skirmish, including WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley and former WWE Superstars Lance Storm and Chavo Guerrero.

Guerrero tweeted after the incident, “Remember when the wrestlers were tougher than the fans? Ah, the good ol’ days.” His comment has received a significant amount of backlash and criticism since he posted the tweet. Meanwhile, Lance Storm wrote, “Security being way to professional IMO. Not nearly enough ass whooping going down on this clown.”

You can view their comments on the Seth Rollins attack below. As noted, Rollins refused medical attention after the incident and was able to walk away under his own power.

Did a fan just attack @WWERollins? — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) November 23, 2021

Remember when the wrestlers were tougher than the fans? Ah, the good ol’ days. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Chavo Guerrero jr. (@mexwarrior) November 23, 2021