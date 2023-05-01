Chavo Guerrero On His Heel Comments Toward Rey Mysterio, Why He Made Them

Chavo Guerrero cut a short heel promo on Rey Mysterio during a recent virtual signing, and he talked about the comments in a new video. Guerrero made the comments on a Captain’s Corner livestream, saying that Mysterio was using Eddie Guerrero’s name to get himself over and tweeting a similar sentiment. He later clarified that it was “how a heel should tweet” and the whole thing was a work.

Chavo spoke about the comments in an interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On why he made the comments: “Someone came on [the live stream] and hit me with ‘How do you feel about Rey Mysterio constantly using Eddie’s name?’ It was a little of tongue in cheek and I was kind of joking around with it a lot, but people ran with it.”

On his friendship with Mysterio: “I love Rey. I text Rey, and I say ‘Hey. It’s not real heat. I’m not mad. It’s just a work’… I let it go for a little bit, and then I said [on Twitter] ‘hook, line, and sinker, that’s how a heel talks.'”