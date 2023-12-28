Chavo Guerrero Says Hollywood Is Recognizing Star Power of Wrestlers as Actors

In an interview with Wrestling Inc), Chavo Guerrero spoke about why Hollywood starting to recognize the star power of wrestlers as actors in big movies. He pointed to The Rock, John Cena and Batista as big names.

He said: “Wrestling for years in Hollywood, at least, had kind of a carny stigmatism to it. Hollywood didn’t get it in a sense. Now all of a sudden you’ve got The Rock, the highest-paid, most popular actor in the world. Guys like Cena, Bautista, they’re not just putting out these incredible performances and really good films that are entertaining. People were paying to go see them. Hollywood’s really understanding like, wow, these wrestlers aren’t just these one or two-dimensional actors or performers. They’re much more than they actually were portrayed in the past.”

When asked if he had any plans to act, he replied: “Let those guys be on camera. Now I’m trying to bring and show what we can do behind the camera as well.“