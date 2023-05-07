Chavo Guerrero On How WWE Rewrites History To Benefit Them

Chavo Guerrero recently shared his thoughts on WWE’s practice of rewriting history. Guerrero with Bill Apter for WrestleBinge and talked about WWE’s well-known tendency to rewrite events to benefit them.

“WWE rewrites — and this is not a bitter thing, just saying what it is — they rewrite wrestling history to really benefit WWE,” Chavo said (per Wrestling Inc. “Let’s say the NFL … the NFL, I don’t care if a player is in a lawsuit with the NFL, or there’s an issue with the player, if that player is deserving of being in the Hall of Fame, they put him in the Hall of Fame.”

He continued, “WWE will only put wrestlers in the Hall of Fame that they are still on good terms with. It’s not like they’re putting people … well some people turn them down, of course. But WWE rewrites wrestling history a little bit to benefit them. That’s just … everybody knows that. Anybody who’s in the business kind of sees that.”