Chavo Guerrero Jr. Vs. Rocky Romero Set For Bloodsport 6

Chavo Guerrero Jr. is set to battle Rocky Romero at Bloodsport 6 next month. GCW announced that Guerrero and Romero will face off at the event, which is part of GCW’s The Collective: Remix and takes place on April 8th from The Cuban Club in Tampa, Florida.

You can see the full card for the match below:

* Jon Moxley vs. Josh Barnett

* Lio Rush vs. Yoya

* Rocky Romero vs. Chavo Guerrero Jr

* Allysin Kay vs. Masha Slamovich

* Shlak vs. Superbeast

* Alex Coughlin vs Royce Isaacs