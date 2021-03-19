wrestling / News
Chavo Guerrero Jr. Vs. Rocky Romero Set For Bloodsport 6
Chavo Guerrero Jr. is set to battle Rocky Romero at Bloodsport 6 next month. GCW announced that Guerrero and Romero will face off at the event, which is part of GCW’s The Collective: Remix and takes place on April 8th from The Cuban Club in Tampa, Florida.
You can see the full card for the match below:
* Jon Moxley vs. Josh Barnett
* Lio Rush vs. Yoya
* Rocky Romero vs. Chavo Guerrero Jr
* Allysin Kay vs. Masha Slamovich
* Shlak vs. Superbeast
* Alex Coughlin vs Royce Isaacs
*BLOODSPORT UPDATE*
ICYMI
CHAVO GUERRERO
vs
ROCKY ROMERO
Plus
MOX/BARNETT
LIO/YOYA
KAY/MASHA
SHLAK/BEAST
ROYCE/COUGHLIN
Tix Packagehttps://t.co/UshcETe6YX
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/LpzOctUTp3
Collective Bundle:https://t.co/dGQWMf78Lt pic.twitter.com/Jpb0uAhJ0c
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 19, 2021
More Trending Stories
- More On Possible Plans To Pre-Tape WWE Hall of Fame, Conflicting Reports Emerge
- AEW Releases Video Showing Fallout Of Last Night’s Lights Out Match: Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa Get Standing Ovation
- Jim Ross On Pyro Issues After AEW Revolution Main Event, AEW Signing Christian Cage & Paul Wight
- Charly Caruso Reportedly Pulled From WWE TV For Backstage Heat