Chavo Guerrero Jr. Vs. Rocky Romero Set For Bloodsport 6

March 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bloodsport 6

Chavo Guerrero Jr. is set to battle Rocky Romero at Bloodsport 6 next month. GCW announced that Guerrero and Romero will face off at the event, which is part of GCW’s The Collective: Remix and takes place on April 8th from The Cuban Club in Tampa, Florida.

You can see the full card for the match below:

* Jon Moxley vs. Josh Barnett
* Lio Rush vs. Yoya
* Rocky Romero vs. Chavo Guerrero Jr
* Allysin Kay vs. Masha Slamovich
* Shlak vs. Superbeast
* Alex Coughlin vs Royce Isaacs

