Chavo Guerrero Jr. On Making Transition From WCW To WWE, Biggest Differences Working For Eric Bischoff & Vince McMahon

In a recent interview on Pro Wrestling 4 Life, Chavo Guerrero Jr. discussed the transition from WCW to WWE, differences between working for Eric Bischoff and Vince McMahon, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Chavo Guerrero Jr. on making the transition from WCW to WWE: “I didn’t see it too much because I had Eddie already there. I know I was still green and young, but one thing that Eddie did tell me and I think Jericho told me too, ‘Anything you’ve done over there, remember…’ I’d only been there four years in the business. He said, ‘That’s gone. You’re starting fresh here. New audience. Yes, it’s wrestling, but these guys have maybe not watched WCW, so they won’t know what you’re doing. So, you get to start fresh, but you’re starting fresh. There’s a good and a bad.’ I didn’t get it too much. I was pretty good. I saw there were a lot of jealousies. DDP got it for sure. Mike Awesome and those guys, those big dudes, but I didn’t see it too much.”

On the differences working for Eric Bischoff and Vince McMahon: “It was different because I saw the buck stopped with one guy. The buck stopped with Vince McMahon. What he said goes, and that’s the way it was. There was really no boss in WCW. Even Eric had to answer to people, and then when Eric was gone, there was really no boss. When Bill Bush came in and other people came in, we didn’t have a boss. I remember one time at Nitro, they held the show up. Maybe it was a Thunder or something, but they held the show up because you had David Crockett, head of production, he was arguing with booking, and they were arguing about something. They didn’t even start the show until 30 minutes late because they couldn’t agree on what to do. It was a pissing contest basically, and I was like, ‘God, these guys are acting like kids.’ There are people out there waiting to go to start the show. So, then when we got to WWF, you saw how a show was supposed to run. Remember in WCW, all the departments kind of did their own thing.”

On having his contract picked up by WWE after it purchased WCW: “There was only 19 contracts picked up, and I was one of them. Thank God. But I was still young, and I wasn’t really worried. I was like, well, I’ll just go to Japan. I’ll go wrestle in Mexico, whatever. Really, I could have been out of a job like a whole lot of people that never really wrestled again. Indie circuits weren’t really what they were now. We lucked out. We really lucked out going there and then being able to perfect my craft and get better and better and better. It’s funny because this business, it takes you — when I do a seminar or something, I always tell people that this is such an art form. It takes five years to kind of know what you’re doing and another five to really know what you’re doing.”

