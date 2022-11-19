– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero discussed the situation with CM Punk and AEW, along with Punk possibly returning to WWE at some point if he’s unable to reconcile with AEW. During the interview, Guerrero noted that he empathized with both sides (AEW and Punk) on the issue, noting that even though The Young BUcks and Omega are the EVPS of AEW, he understands why they had to “stand their ground” so to speak.

Guerrero also said it was unfortunate that both sides could not resolve the conflict and ultimately solve their differences. Below are some highlights:

Chavo Guerrero on CM Punk joining AEW: “Unfortunately, man, I was really excited to have Punk back in wrestling with AEW. I think he has something to give, a lot. And for that to happen … he’s an outspoken guy, a very volatile guy, and sometimes wears his heart on his sleeve too much in a sense.”

Guerrero on Punk potentially returning to WWE: “I’d never say never because there’s money to be made anywhere that. … Especially WWE. Well, when Vince was there, he’d put his ego aside and make the money, and then fire you later, fire you afterward.”

What will happen between Punk and AEW has not yet been confirmed. It was previously rumored that AEW was negotiating a buyout of the remainder of Punk’s AEW contract. However, that has not yet been announced by AEW. At the moment, he still remains under contract.