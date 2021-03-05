Chavo Guerrero On Plans For Scrapped Season Of GLOW, Working On Young Rock

Chavo Guerrero is working regularly in Hollywood as a wrestling coordinator, and discussed his work on GLOW and Young Rock in a new interview with Wrestling Inc. You can check out some highlights below:

On his GLOW work helping him on Young Rock: “Huge help. Every kind of step I’ve done has progressed me to where I’m at now. A little bit from WCW but WWE for sure, 100%, and then leaving WWE, and then going to Lucha Underground and kind of supervising producing that, and then going to GLOW — that was the Harvard of television right there — and then to Young Rock. Definitely the progression helped. If I didn’t have these steps, definitely would not have been able to do at least the job that I do there because I’m looking at it in a completely different way. Now, I’m looking at the camera angles. I’m looking at it as a director. I’m looking at it like, ‘Okay, maybe we’re going to do this lens here. We’re going to shoot it here. This is slow motion.’ Now I know all the terminology and what they want, I can hopefully get that tone.”

On the final season of GLOW being canceled: “We had filmed two episodes, and the pandemic hit and shut everything down. And we were going to come back. After six months, we were still going to come back, and then all of a sudden, they pulled the plug and said, they just got to trim some fat and some budget stuff. We were all super bummed, but if I was still doing GLOW, maybe I wouldn’t have been able to do this show, and that was our last season of GLOW. This is the first season of [Young] Rock, and if it keeps going the way it is, we’re going to have several more to come. Everything happens for a reason, and hopefully, this continues, but being able to work with Brian, and with Dwayne and so many other people, it’s really really cool.”

On what was planned for the final season of GLOW: “We wanted that closure at least. We had the scripts all done and all the steps were done. We knew where we were going with it, and God, it was gonna be so good. It was going to be very wrestling heavy season, so I was really looking forward to that. All the actresses were looking forward to that because they loved that part. They love the acting don’t get me wrong, but they loved getting in the ring because it made them feel strong and badass. We already filmed two episodes and some great wrestling scenes in there, and I brought in Taya Valkyrie to do some stuff. I had Victoria coming in. I had possibly Gail Kim coming in.

“I had some good little nuggets in there, and then when the plug got pulled, man, we were all sad. Some of the texts from from the actresses to me were so sad because there was no closure. We had no goodbye, no wrap party, nothing like that. It just stopped. So hopefully, in the future, if all the fans really really want that, we can do a Netflix movie and get some closure on it, but we’ll see in the future.