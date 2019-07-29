Chavo Guerrero On Whether WWE Will Change Their Stance on Benefits, Wrestling Companies Trying to Book GLOW Cast

– Chavo Guerrero spoke with Wrestling Inc and discussed his new lucha libre company, working on Netflix’s GLOW series and more. Highlights are below:

On his new lucha libre company with Alberto El Patron: “Keep an eye out on Nacion Lucha Libre, our new Lucha Libre company that Alberto Del Rio and I started. We wanna compete a little bit, not in their sense, but in Mexico we can compete with Triple A and CMLL. I watch their shows and their wrestlers are amazing, but their production and storylines are lacking. So, I think we can compete with them right off the bat.”

On the company’s first episode: “Coming from GLOW, Lucha Underground and WWE, I know how it should be done but I wanna do better than that. I want fans watching the show to go, ‘Wow!'”

On teaming his beer company Los Guerreros Mexican Lager: “I’m a beer guy, a beer connoisseur. I know what I like and I know what I don’t like. But I teamed up with a brewing company in California for last Cinco de Mayo and they asked me if I ever thought about releasing my own beer. We talked back-and-forth and it was a year-long process to get a Mexican Lager … In August there’s a beer festival in Denver that has a bunch of different beers competing against each other. They are taking it there to compete against the other beers. As far as a Mexican Lager goes, I would put it up against any other Mexican Lager out there.”

On changes coming in terms of benefits for talent in the wrestling industry: “[WWE is] such a big company now that it’s very hard for me to see that it’s not gonna change. They just need somebody to make a change. It’s gonna cost WWE some money… but I think it’s time for wrestling to move into a new millennium where they aren’t independent contractors anymore. The wrestlers need to be taken care of more. It will be better for the wrestlers, the fans and everybody all around. It’s never a bad thing to take care of your employees or people who work for you. It never is.”

On if any indie companies have tried to book the stars of GLOW: “I’m sure indie promoters have definitely tried it. [laughs] But the thing is with these girls is that they understand they are actresses. I remember one time there was some girls from WWE and they were like [to the GLOW cast], ‘Oh you think you’re wrestlers? I’ll show you real wrestling.’ The [GLOW cast] was like, ‘Why are they like that?’ And I told them they were just trying to get a rub from you. You guys are a hot thing right now and they are trying to get a rub from you.”

On the cast’s respect for wrestling: “Not one of them thinks that they are a true, professional wrestler, although they are very good at what they do. But I don’t think [actual wrestling] is something they are looking to get into. They’d much rather act in a scene [than wrestle].”